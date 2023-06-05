Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Zoetis worth $79,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 797,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

