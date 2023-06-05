Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 428,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

