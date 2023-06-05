Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $241,435,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

