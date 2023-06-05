XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. 254,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,166. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

