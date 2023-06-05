WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $283.43 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.43 million and approximately $3.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008945 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834334 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

