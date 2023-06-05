Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.6 %

WTKWY stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.72. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $135.35.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

