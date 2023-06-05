Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.6 %
WTKWY stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.72. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $135.35.
About Wolters Kluwer
