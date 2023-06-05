WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.03

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 366087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $666.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQDG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

