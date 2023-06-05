William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.17.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

