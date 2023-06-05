Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Featured Articles

