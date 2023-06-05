WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Hits $4.91

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00018272 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $303.54 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

