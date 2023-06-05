Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.93. 131,438 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $910.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

