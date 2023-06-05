Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $9.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

QUAL traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.08. 1,513,431 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.