Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $24.88 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,132 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.56. 397,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

