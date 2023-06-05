Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. 53,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,929. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

