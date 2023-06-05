Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,640 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $106.08. 2,129,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.