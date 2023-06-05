Wealth Alliance Sells 811 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 88,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $201.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

