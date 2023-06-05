Wealth Alliance Sells 6,318 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EUSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,973. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

