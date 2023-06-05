Wealth Alliance Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,985,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $54.39. 1,138,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

