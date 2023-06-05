Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,323. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

