Wealth Alliance Purchases 4,312 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. 1,509,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

