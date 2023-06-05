Wealth Alliance Purchases 3,555 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

