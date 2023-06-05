Wealth Alliance Has $1.43 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. 1,862,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

