Wealth Alliance Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.40. 1,059,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.10. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

