Wealth Alliance Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Conagra Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 185,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,247,000 after buying an additional 1,046,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,285,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,753,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

