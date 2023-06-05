Wealth Alliance Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,883. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

