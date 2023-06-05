Wanchain Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.70 million and approximately $570,420.90 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,633,014 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

