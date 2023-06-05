Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total transaction of $69,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,507,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,035,176 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.80. 2,032,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,191. The company has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

