Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 119,242 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 2,926,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.