Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

VYGR stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of ($1.55) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

