Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

VYGR stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of ($1.55) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.