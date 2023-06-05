Voss Capital LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.00. 2,254,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.