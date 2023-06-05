Voss Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,933,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

