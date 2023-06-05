Voss Capital LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 2.5 %

CR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.09. 197,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,512. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

