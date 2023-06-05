Voss Capital LLC Cuts Position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,197 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,999. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.