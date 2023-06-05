Vivo Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vivo Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,000 shares during the quarter. Vera Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 1.45% of Vera Therapeutics worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 48,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,662.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 175,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

VERA traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 179,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,449. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

