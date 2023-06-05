Vivo Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,199 shares during the quarter. Astria Therapeutics comprises 2.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Astria Therapeutics worth $25,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXS stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $12.06. 179,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,947. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $338.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.