Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $228.02. 1,986,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,973. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $427.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.68 and its 200 day moving average is $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

