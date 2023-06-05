Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.00.

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

