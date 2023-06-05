Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

