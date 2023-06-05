Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Veritone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Veritone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veritone has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veritone by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

