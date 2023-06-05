Verasity Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $51.32 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008094 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

