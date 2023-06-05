Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.26.

Shares of VEEV opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.96. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

