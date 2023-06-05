Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,373,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $213.15. 1,388,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,092. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

