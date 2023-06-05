Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.2% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. 1,174,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,503. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.