Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,642. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

