Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,038,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 636,886 shares.The stock last traded at $74.14 and had previously closed at $74.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

