Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 482,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,889 shares.The stock last traded at $75.62 and had previously closed at $75.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,436 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

