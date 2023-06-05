Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $426.50

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $426.50 and last traded at $423.95, with a volume of 286492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.87 and a 200-day moving average of $359.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.