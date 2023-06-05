Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $86,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.78. 7,415,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,334,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

