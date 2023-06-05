Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.99. 581,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,785. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.