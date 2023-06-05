Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

VVV stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

